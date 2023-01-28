BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

