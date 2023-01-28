BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 772,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,123.0 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of BOC Aviation stock remained flat at C$8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65. BOC Aviation has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.35.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of BOC Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.