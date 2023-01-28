BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 67.3% in January

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNPQY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
BNPQY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,660. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.
