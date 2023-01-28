BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 67.3% in January

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNPQY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNPQY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,660. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

