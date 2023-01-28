BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Enbridge (TSE:ENB) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$60.00.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB cut their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.53.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at C$54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.20. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The firm has a market cap of C$110.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

