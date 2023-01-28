BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.89.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$30.52 and a 1-year high of C$38.27.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.