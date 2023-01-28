bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

bluebird bio stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $520.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.36. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,088. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 597.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 241.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $3,375,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.