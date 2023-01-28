BlueArk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.29 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.29 million and $568,001.23 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00581180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00190390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0009977 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $561,706.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.