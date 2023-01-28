BlueArk (BRK) Price Down 29.5% This Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.33 million and approximately $576,144.03 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,015.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00578073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00188954 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0009977 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $561,706.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

