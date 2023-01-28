Blockearth Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 72.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Blockearth has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and $90.12 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockearth

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12622758 USD and is down -12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $421.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

