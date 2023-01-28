Blockearth 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.50 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockearth

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12622758 USD and is down -12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $421.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

