Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.
BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.97.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
