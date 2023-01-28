Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.