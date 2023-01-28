Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $105.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.