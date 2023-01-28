Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 4,799,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,273. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

