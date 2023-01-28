Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.58.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
