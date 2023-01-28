Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.58.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,871,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 988,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 503,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

