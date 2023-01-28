BitDAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.13 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $12.13 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

