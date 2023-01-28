Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.65 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

