Birchview Capital LP Takes $276,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 724,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,355. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.