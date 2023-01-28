Birchview Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Birchview Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Foghorn Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.64% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHTX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $111,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 65,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 692.64%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

