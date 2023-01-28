BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Shares Up 0.1%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 243,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 21,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.