BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $143.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

