Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.69

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.69 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 83.30 ($1.03). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.05), with a volume of 561 shares changing hands.

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million and a PE ratio of 46.45.

About Biome Technologies

(Get Rating)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.