Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.32.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58.

Insider Activity

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.