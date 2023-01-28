Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

