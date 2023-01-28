Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 467,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Trading Down 0.7 %

BFRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.