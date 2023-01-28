BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.62 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $246.91 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $85.82 or 0.00373589 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00398586 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.11 or 0.27977796 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00589369 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,200,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,877,020 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
