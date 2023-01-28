Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILL. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of BILL opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

