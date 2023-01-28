Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCB remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. 19,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Bilander Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.59.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

