BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $19.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

BIGC stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

