BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock worth $11,186,060 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $418.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

