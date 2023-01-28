BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

