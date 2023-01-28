BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.63 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,035 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

NYSE TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

