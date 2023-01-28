BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 522,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STLD opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

