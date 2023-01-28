BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $232.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

