BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 15,416 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

