BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 5,808 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $143.30 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

