BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 1%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,308.10 ($53.34) and last traded at GBX 4,360 ($53.98). 35,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 38,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,405 ($54.54).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,529.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,613.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,763.16.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

