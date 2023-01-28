Bfsg LLC Sells 475 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.30. 6,137,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

