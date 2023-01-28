Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

DD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 2,171,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

