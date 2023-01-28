Bfsg LLC Invests $5.46 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. TotalEnergies makes up about 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

