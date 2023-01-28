Bfsg LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 50.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 226,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 3,747,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

