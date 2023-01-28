Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.15. 876,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

