Bend DAO Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $101.03 million and approximately $632,768.45 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

