Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.