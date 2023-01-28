Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.46) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Up 1.1 %

Bechtle stock opened at €39.09 ($42.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €32.57 ($35.40) and a 52 week high of €63.84 ($69.39). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.