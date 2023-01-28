BCK Partners Inc. Has $34.90 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCK Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $372.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,794. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

