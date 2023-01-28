BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $18.30 on Friday. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,428,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

