BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

BAFN opened at $18.30 on Friday. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 million and a P/E ratio of -183.00.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAFN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.