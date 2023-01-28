Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 139,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,344. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

