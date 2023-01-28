Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

BMRC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,272. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $475.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $229,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $539,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $65,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

