Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.50

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
